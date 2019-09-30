Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a great weekend and we send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
It wasn't our best Sunday with showers and drizzle lingering much of the day, but it appears we'll be able to take a quick break from that for our Monday with a mostly dry day ahead of us.
While that will be a nice change of pace, expect plenty of warmth and humidity to return later on today, giving us another chance at summer-like conditions.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures out the door this morning aren't all that bad with middle and upper 50s in most places out the door. Our humidity values are quite low, too, despite what appears to be on the way.
While a shower isn't impossible as a warm front lifts through during the first part of the day, chances are on the lower side and we aren't expecting anything terribly widespread. That shower chance may last into the afternoon for the far northern areas near M-55.
Clouds should clear out a bit behind the front in the afternoon, with a chance for some sunshine later today.
The bigger impact from that front will be the warmer temperatures returning, with middle and upper 70s returning for most this afternoon. The low 80s aren't impossible in a few areas, either.
Although the warmth will be nice, the humidity will be ramping up as the afternoon and evening go along. Winds will be around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the south southeast.
Expect generally dry conditions to continue this evening and overnight, with partly cloudy skies expected. With humidity on the rise, we should stay in the 60s and even low 70s for overnight lows.
