Good Friday morning! We hope you had a great Thanksgiving and we hope you're able to enjoy another pleasant day for your Black Friday.
If you plan on being out and about to get your holiday shopping underway, we've got a winner of a day ahead of us. Not only will we be staying dry, temperatures will finally be warming back to the 40s too.
Enjoy this day because our pattern will be taking a more active turn this weekend through the start of next week.
Today & Tonight
Clouds are starting to move out of the region and skies are expected to be brighter today.
We're already off to a better start with temperatures in the middle and upper 20s out the door, around the same range as our highs yesterday.
With sunshine expected to return to the area, we expect a nice warm up into the 40s this afternoon. Middle 40s seem like the most likely scenario and with a southerly wind flow. Upper 40s in spots don't seem entirely unreasonable.
If you're going to be out late this evening, you should remain dry as well. Temperatures should remain pretty steady in the upper 30s and low 40s this evening and overnight.
Showers will return during the overnight period and continue at various times through our Saturday. While rain chances will be high, it appears this rain will be pretty light.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
