Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
While temperatures didn't warm up just yet, it was still a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine from start to finish. We continued to make progress melting what snow is left and we'll do that even more this week with plenty of warmth the next few days.
Today & Tonight
As you get set to head out the door today, you shouldn't have too much to worry about with dry conditions and temperatures running in the 20s and 30s, a range we've been fairly used to over the last couple of months.
We do have a few clouds passing through the area this morning ahead of a warm front, and a few clouds may stick around at times today, but we should still manage plenty of sunshine, too. No wet weather is expected from those clouds, either.
High temperatures should reach well above average this afternoon with most areas reaching the middle 50s to near 60. Areas near the lakeshore and to the north may be just a touch cooler, but still well above average.
We should have some sunshine through early this evening too ahead of sunset (6:34 PM), so find a way to take advantage tonight!
Overnight we shouldn't have too much to worry about, but some areas of fog are expected to develop as we cool down to the dew point temperature, which will be a bit warmer than we've seen recently.
Lows should settle a few degrees on either side of 30 tonight. For those who fall below freezing and develop fog, we'll need to keep an eye out for some icy patches on the roads tomorrow morning.
Next Few Days
Warm air is expected to stick around through Thursday before things cool down Friday into the weekend. Temperatures in the 50s will be common, and it's not an unreasonable expectation that some areas will have a chance to touch 60 at times through Thursday.
As we get through each day, it's important to remember that wind direction this time of year will be critically important, as we're getting into the time of year where our lakeshore areas can be significantly cooler with an onshore flow.
With a southeasterly wind flow more apparent tomorrow, we'll likely see a bit more of a difference in our counties along Lake Huron and the northwest side of the Saginaw Bay.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
