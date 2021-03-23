Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week. Here's to a great Tuesday ahead.
It's been hard to beat the spring stretch we've been on the last few days and while changes will start showing themselves in the forecast gradually over the next few days, the warmth will be sticking around a bit longer.
As is usually the case for Michigan spring, don't get used to it just yet. We'll be in for a cool down later this week so take advantage now!
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, you shouldn't have any weather-related issues for the morning drive. Skies are seeing an increase in cloud cover, but the threat for rain remains out of our area this morning. Temperatures are a mix of 30s and 40s, with a light southeasterly wind.
Despite the clouds, a southeasterly wind flow should allow for another warm day away from the Lake Huron shoreline. Expect highs to be well into the 60s once again, with a few low 70s mixed in also. Cooler temperatures will be found near the shoreline.
Dry weather and mostly cloudy skies will hold through this evening and while it's not completely impossible to see a few spotty sprinkles or light showers after sunset, many areas will be waiting until after midnight.
Any showers will be fighting an uphill battle as lingering dry air from our beautiful stretch of weather the last few days will take some time to overcome.
Overnight lows will remain mild in the 40s and 50s into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
Scattered showers will become more common the closer we get to Wednesday morning's commute so wet roads will be possible for at least some areas tomorrow morning.
It appears we'll be in for two waves of showers, an initial round in the morning, followed by a short break, then another round of scattered showers ahead of a cold front during the afternoon and evening.
You may get lucky enough to see the sun during that short break and it's possible you'll notice a bit more humidity behind the initial round too. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s once again, giving us plenty of fuel for the afternoon and evening showers.
No severe weather is expected with those showers, but you may hear a rumble of thunder here and there. Rainfall amounts are expected to be around 0.25" or less in most areas, although a few areas north of the Tri-Cities may go slightly over that mark.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.