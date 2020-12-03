Clouds returned to the skies on Thursday and lent themselves to a fiery sunset, but could they be preparing to drop some wintry weather on us?
Overnight
Cloudy skies will continue overnight as a pair of surface troughs continue to track through the Great Lakes. Unlike the first trough which only served to cloud up our skies, the second will have a little more energy to work with when it arrives overnight. This will begin to stir up a round of snow showers after 3:00 AM, which will mainly focus on the north end of Saginaw Bay and the northern Thumb.
Data has been back and forth on this idea, but the snow could briefly organize into a slightly heavier band in those areas, leading to a quick dusting of snow before sunrise. The more likely scenario though, is that the snow showers remain isolated, leading to a few slick spots into the Friday morning commute, and possibly an isolated dusting of snow. Accumulations will be limited to less than half an inch, with a slim chance that far eastern portions of Huron County could go as high as 1" in the event some more persistent lake effect snow develops.
Low temperatures will be reached early tonight in the low 30s, with readings climbing toward the upper 30s by sunrise. Winds out of the WSW at 10-20 mph will lead to wind chills in the 20s.
Friday
Isolated snow showers will remain possible on Friday morning, so stay alert for potential slick patches on the morning commute! That activity will come to an end after noon, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will hold around average in the upper 30s, with a lighter WNW wind at 6-12 mph.
Stay warm, everyone!
