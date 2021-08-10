We remain stuck in a steam bath here in Mid-Michigan, and that's setting the stage for some storms to head our way tonight!
Tonight
Mostly sunny skies will continue through sunset, but the quiet evening weather stands a high likelihood of turning much more active later tonight. A complex of severe thunderstorms associated with another low-pressure system will track east across Wisconsin during the first half of Tuesday evening. While the storms are expected to reach us here in Mid-Michigan, some uncertainty exists regarding how strong they will be on arrival. In any event, the possibility exists for scattered severe storms picking up around midnight, with the threat of damaging wind, hail, and torrential rain.
Thunderstorms will track east across Mid-Michigan between midnight and 4:00 AM, before either weakening or departing the area. The torrential rains produced by the storms could lead to localized flooding, with an inch or more of rain possible in heavier thunderstorms. Plus, the storms will do nothing to cool us off or cut back on the humidity. Expects lows in the low to mid 70s. Keep track of the storms all night long with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Wednesday
Wednesday's looking an awful lot like Tuesday! A stray shower may linger into the start of the morning commute, but most of us will see a dry start to the day. From there, we'll see mostly cloudy skies hang around until about lunchtime, to be followed by returning sun in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but the chance for storms during the day is low. Expect hot and humid conditions to continue, with highs in the middle to upper 80s!
The similarities will continue into Wednesday evening and overnight. We'll be watching for another round of thunderstorms to head our way as yet another disturbance tracks in from the west. Arrival is expected around midnight again, continuing into early Thursday morning, and the potential exists again for scattered severe storms. Damaging winds will again be the primary concern, but hail and torrential rain could also be along for the ride. Lows Wednesday night in the low 70s.
