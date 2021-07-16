Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! It's the last day of the workweek, and you're almost to the weekend! The overwhelming majority of us stay dry today, however there will be some showers along I-69.
Today
There are some foggy areas out there this morning around the area. We're mainly seeing reduced visibilities along US-127, in the Thumb, and in our northern counties. The commute may be a little slower in those areas this morning! The fog may linger a little longer than usual as cloud coverage will inhibit some of the sunshine to burn it off.
Mostly cloudy skies will be in the cards today; however, there will be a mix of sun and clouds as you're out the door this morning! A system just to our south will allow a lot of middle and high level cloud cover to stream into the area. That system is where the rain chance along I-69 comes in as well. The low will stay to our south, so I-69 locations will only catch the northern edge of the rain associated with it. Expect scattered daytime showers in those locations that could amount up to around 0.25" to 0.30".
Highs today will reach the middle 70s, but a few upper 70 degree readings are possible north and west as you get farther away from the thickest of the cloud coverage. A northeast wind will sustain between 5 and 10 mph.
Tonight
We quiet down again tonight with more clouds still hanging onto our southern locations initially. As a whole, clouds will decrease through the overnight, being mostly clear by morning. This will allow patchy fog to settle into our typical north and western counties again tonight. Lows will be refreshing in the low 60s, with middle and upper 50s north.
This Weekend
High pressure hovering over the northern Plains will finally take control of our weather as we head into the weekend, and that means plenty of sunshine and a much more comfortable air mass! A leftover shower will be possible first thing on Saturday morning, but clouds will quickly begin to peel out, allowing mostly sunny skies to take over in time for the afternoon. Highs will trend a few degrees warmer into the upper 70s.
Mostly clear skies are expected on Saturday night, with comfortable sleeping conditions as lows head to around 60 degrees.
Sunday lives up to its namesake! Mostly sunny skies and warmer, with highs returning to the mid 80s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
