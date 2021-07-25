Good Sunday morning! What a day to kick off the weekend.
Severe weather rocked Mid-Michigan on Saturday, with likely a couple more tornadoes touching down 4 weeks to the day of our last round of tornadoes, one near the Port Austin area again, and potentially another near Clayton Township based on damage photos. As any information from storm surveys comes in, we'll be sure to pass that along.
Thankfully our weather will turn quiet the next few days, we'll just be turning up the heat a bit more.
Today & Tonight
Areas of dense fog that have been around this morning should dissipate fairly quickly this morning as the sun comes up and temperatures start to rise. Speaking of temperatures, those are running in the 60s this morning with some humidity still hanging on. Although we are starting to see dew points drop in northern areas already.
That humidity drop should continue from north to south today, with a much more comfortable air mass into the afternoon. That will be offset a bit by our heat, as highs climb into the middle and upper 80s today. Those temps will be joined by a west northwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Once the fog clears, mostly sunny to completely sunny skies will rule our skies the rest of the day. Evening plans tonight should go off without a hitch and skies remain mostly clear into the overnight.
Despite our heat from today, with light winds and clear skies, we should manage a pretty comfortable night in the upper 50s to low 60s. There may be a bit of patchy fog but not as much as this morning.
Monday
The workweek gets off to a smooth start, with nearly a repeat performance on Monday. Mostly sunny skies stick around through the afternoon, with just an increase in high clouds into the evening hours ahead of our next system that arrives on Tuesday.
Highs on Monday will likely be a bit warmer, with some areas potentially reaching the low 90s, especially if we can reach that mark for Sunday.
Have a great rest of the weekend! Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.