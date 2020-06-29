Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful start to the week.
It was definitely a beautiful weekend for the last weekend in June with plenty of sunshine and warm summer temperatures. As we work through this week, it appears more of the same is on the way, which will be great news for those taking vacations this week ahead of the 4th of July on Saturday.
But for those who need rain, we didn't get nearly enough if any at all on Friday, and prospects for rain look low this week.
Today & Tonight
If you're still taking a morning commute this morning, temperatures are largely running in the 60s under mostly clear skies as you step out the door. Dew points are running in the 50s and low 60s, so the humidity isn't bad either. Winds are pretty light, too.
Beyond a few high clouds drifting by from time to time, we should keep our mostly sunny skies going for another day. The middle and upper 80s will be our target for high temperatures this afternoon away from the lakeshore, with those areas reaching slightly cooler values. Beyond typical summer humidity, temperatures shouldn't be overly uncomfortable.
Conditions are largely unchanged through this evening with mostly sunny to mostly clear skies through the night. Sunset time tonight is 9:20 PM. Overnight lows will settle in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Rain Chances Slim Through The Holiday Weekend
As mentioned above, this week should cooperate rather well for those traveling for the 4th of July. We'll of course keep an eye on it as the week goes along and monitor any changes, but at this point, things look good.
Unfortunately, there are many in Mid-Michigan who could use some rain and Friday didn't amount to much beyond disappointment for many areas.
The latest US Drought Monitor released last Thursday, which shows areas that are suffering from abnormally dry to exceptional drought conditions, didn't include any parts of Mid-Michigan. However, it wouldn't be shocking with this week's report released on July 2nd or next week's report on July 9th.
The big reason for our lack of rain this week will be an Omega Block pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This is pattern, which looks like the Greek letter Omega when you examine the wind flow from above, is a very slow-moving pattern. It's almost like a traffic jam in the atmosphere, which prevents systems from making progress to the east.
Sometimes we can be under the cloudy and rain part of the system or other times we can be under the persistent dry conditions. It's no secret which part we're under this week.
All this being said, it is possible some rain chances may materialize at some point this week. But it's worth noting rain chances in a pattern like this tend to be more scattered chances from pop-up afternoon thunderstorms that develop with the heating of the day or storms that may develop along lake-breeze boundaries. These chances are tough to predict this far out, so we'll see what happens as the week goes along.
We know it's tough if you're one of those who needs rain. But in the meantime, try to enjoy the bright skies and perhaps get some projects done while you can.
