Monday was a real treat weatherwise, giving us plentiful sunshine and temperatures well above their late-October averages in the middle and upper 60s. Now that I've said that, you can probably guess where things are going from here.
Overnight
Cloudy skies will hover in place overnight as a painfully slow-moving cold front crawls its way east across the state. An area of rain and snow showers running northeastward through Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula will take a swipe at the Mitten, but most of that activity will either fall apart, or stay west of Mid-Michigan.
For most of us, the clouds will produce a stray sprinkle at worst overnight. Areas closer to Houghton Lake will be at a slightly higher chance for a light shower, but emphasis is on slightly.
Low temperatures will depend on the progress of the cold front. Most will wake up to middle and upper 40s, but some locations in the eastern Thumb could hang on to the low 50s.
Tuesday
Clouds will look to hold stubborn for the majority of the day.
We're tracking the chance for some showers throughout the day as well.
Temperatures will be a touch cooler than Monday. Still holding onto the low 50s. Colder temperatures in the 40s by mid-week.
Winds will change to out of the west northwest around 6-12 mph.
Halloween isn't looking the greatest either. We have a separate article with more details for the holiday here.
