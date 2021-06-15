Good Tuesday afternoon! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope you're ready for a beautiful summer stretch.
After more hit or miss showers and thunderstorms on Monday, we set up for a quiet, dry stretch for mid-week.
While we still need more rain, more chances will return by late week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Weather Alerts
Beach Hazards are in effect for the shoreline in Huron and Sanilac counties until 10:00 PM.
High waves, rip currents, and rough boating conditions will be likely. Swimming is not advised.
Today & Tonight
Mostly sunny skies will be the theme for the majority of today across the region. Low humidity levels will also go along with comfortable temperatures. Still with several areas in a severe drought, refraining from any outdoor burning.
Highs later this afternoon will have a good mix of the low to mid 70s. 60s closer to the lakeshore.
Winds will be a touch breezy mainly from the north around 5-15 mph. Gusts could reach 20-30 mph at times.
Pleasant conditions look to continue into this evening and the early overnight hours. Anything outdoors should have the green light weather wise! Sunset time this evening is around 9:18 PM.
With clear skies and light winds overnight, plan for a cooler night than nights previous. Overnight lows dropping into the 40s and 50s. Some of our counties to the north could arguably reach chilly levels in the low 40s.
Wednesday
We set up for another pleasant day with more sunshine and low humidity for the majority of the day.
Temperatures will set up similar to Tuesday, low to mid 70s by the afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.