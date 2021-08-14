Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope the weekend is treating you well so far.
Warm temperatures, low humidity, and more sunshine will be the overall theme for the rest of the weekend forecast.
Enjoy while it's here. We return to more of a stormy and humid pattern next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight
Our weather pattern stay on cruise control for the rest of Saturday. No issues weather wise for the rest of this evening into the early overnight hours. Mostly sunny skies with sunset at 8:40 PM.
Mostly clear skies will hold through the overnight. Staying quiet and dry with low humidity values into Sunday morning.
Lows will drop back into the low 50s, with some upper 40s for our northern locations. A light and variable wind will also keep conditions quiet.
Sunday
High pressure will continue it's influence on Sunday with sunny skies to start, and a few fair weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon.
Highs Sunday will be a couple of degrees warmer than Saturday, reach the upper 70s near 80 for most with low humidity values to end the weekend. Winds will stay on the light side from the SW around 5 mph.
Next Week
Looking like we get to enjoy one more comfortable day on Monday with some more sunshine and pleasant humidity values. Highs Monday near 80. Clouds look to begin increasing from the south going Monday night into Tuesday.
Upon the arrival of mid-week, humidity levels and dew point temperatures will begin increasing.
We will have to keep an eye on where the remnants of the tropical systems move over time. This will likely aid in providing more moisture and higher humidity values. As of now, this will be Fred and Grace.
Warmer temperatures back in the 80s by mid-late week will promote more pop-up shower and t-storm chances carrying into the weekend. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
