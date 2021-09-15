After three days of storms, our weather took a quiet turn on Wednesday, and we're just getting started!
Tonight
Mostly clear skies will take us through our Wednesday night, with comfortably cool conditions settling in too. Lows will dip to the low 50s for most of us, and there may be a bit of patchy fog developing closer to sunrise.
Heating Up Late Weekend
Temperatures will remain quite pleasant in the 70s in the next few days. but all signs are pointing to a warm up into the weekend, especially the latter half of the weekend into next week.
Highs are expected to return to the middle and upper 80s by Sunday and remain in that range through the start of the next workweek as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region. It's possible these temperatures could extend beyond Monday as well.
While it may be a bit humid at times, it doesn't appear our humidity will reach miserable levels, which is always great news. In addition, our rain chances will remain low through the weekend, with the only chance expected to be an isolated one on Saturday morning at this time.
As always, we'll keep you posted as we get closer!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
