Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.

Our weather pattern stays on cruise control for at least the next 18-24 hours before added humidity and storm chances return.

The tropics are also still looking to affect some of our weather by mid-week.

Here's the latest forecast!

Evening/Tonight

With influence from high pressure continued to our east over Ontario, mostly clear skies will once again be the case for the rest of this evening. At that, only a few high clouds will be the very worst in cloud coverage.

Lows will be slightly milder than Saturday night, settling in the low to mid 50s. The wind will also stay light and variable through the overnight hours from the south.

The small chance for some areas to have fog development can't be ruled out into Monday morning. Best chances will be NW of the Tri-Cities.

Monday

Monday will almost be a repeat weather-wise once again, but also a touch warmer with slightly more cloud coverage.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies as a whole. Highs will be around 80 degrees, give-or-take a few degrees depending on your location.

Clouds will begin to increase going more into the evening from the south and east. Some of the data is suggesting a shower or tow east going into the evening hours. While there will be a lot of dry air to overcome, we'll keep the small chance of a shower east into the overnight hours. Most stay dry.

Lows Monday night will be a touch warmer; only dropping back near 60.

Mid-Week Rain Chances

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move into the continental United States by mid-week, a rush of Gulf moisture will come with it. This is where more rain chances come in starting Tuesday.

Given the higher amounts of water vapor in the air and heating with temperatures in the 80s, expect the daily cycle of afternoon showers and storms headed into the end of the week.

Dew points will be back up into the 60s near 70, indicating the high levels of water vapor, making for a return of the humid conditions.

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!