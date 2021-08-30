Good Monday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you're having a great start to the week. Happy 1st day of school to many!
After a hot, humid, and stormy weekend, we trend towards a much more quiet and dry pattern going into the new week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Behind the passing of an overnight cold front, Canadian high pressure will take control of the Great Lakes region, helping to suppress rain formation and allowing for partly to mostly sunny skies going into the afternoon and early evening.
Temperatures will also be "cooler," with highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s Monday. A west wind will sustain at 5-10 mph.
Lower humidity values can be expected today as well. Dew points only reaching into the upper 50s near 60.
Clear to partly cloudy skies will be the overall theme going into the evening and overnight hours. Sunset tonight will occur near 8:14 PM.
Lows tonight will drop back into the 60s overnight into Tuesday morning.
This Week
The rest of this week stays mainly dry thanks to the Canadian high pressure. This area of high pressure will help to keep the remnants of Ida to our south.
A few more clouds for Tuesday that may produce an isolated sprinkle or shower at worst. More dry air in place will also help to keep things dry.
Humidity levels will stay low and temperatures will be "cooler" compared to this past week. Highs into the upcoming weekend will only manage the upper 70s, with an occasional 80 degree reading, and overnight lows in the 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
