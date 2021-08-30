Sunny skies will carry us through the morning hours, then the heating of the day will allow for some fair weather clouds to form. Conditions will still be mostly sunny!

Good Monday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you're having a great start to the week. Happy 1st day of school to many!

After a hot, humid, and stormy weekend, we trend towards a much more quiet and dry pattern going into the new week. 

Here's the latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

Behind the passing of an overnight cold front, Canadian high pressure will take control of the Great Lakes region, helping to suppress rain formation and allowing for partly to mostly sunny skies going into the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will also be "cooler," with highs only in the upper 70s and low 80s Monday.  A west wind will sustain at 5-10 mph.

Lower humidity values can be expected today as well. Dew points only reaching into the upper 50s near 60. 

Highs Monday

Highs Monday

Clear to partly cloudy skies will be the overall theme going into the evening and overnight hours. Sunset tonight will occur near 8:14 PM.

Lows tonight will drop back into the 60s overnight into Tuesday morning.

Lows Tonight

Lows Tonight

This Week

The rest of this week stays mainly dry thanks to the Canadian high pressure. This area of high pressure will help to keep the remnants of Ida to our south.

A few more clouds for Tuesday that may produce an isolated sprinkle or shower at worst. More dry air in place will also help to keep things dry.

Highs Tuesday

Highs Tuesday

Humidity levels will stay low and temperatures will be "cooler" compared to this past week. Highs into the upcoming weekend will only manage the upper 70s, with an occasional 80 degree reading, and overnight lows in the 50s.  

Muggy Meter This Week

Muggy Meter This Week

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest7975
guest7975

Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.