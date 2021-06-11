Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your week has been going well so far, and we wish you a good weekend too. If our weather was a vinyl record, it would have a big scratch in it as we have been stuck on repeat all week. Today is going to be much the same thanks to this summer pattern. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Today
Clearing skies overnight have allowed the atmosphere to reset nicely again this morning. Plenty of morning sun will rocket temperatures quickly and provide the heating we need for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. These showers and storms will still be isolated in coverage, but expect heavier downpours and some stronger wind gusts if you happen to get caught under one.
Highs today will be warm again in the upper 80s. Some locations inland will hit the 90 degree mark. Thanks to an east northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph, highs on the immediate lakeshore will be a touch cooler in the upper 70s.
Tonight
We dry out tonight as we lose that heating from the daytime, but we mostly hand on to partly cloudy skies. We could see just a brief clearing early, but other expect partly cloudy skies the rest of the overnight and as you start your weekend tomorrow morning. Lows will be comfortable in the low 60s.
Saturday
A disturbance will move through the area tomorrow bringing a slightly more organized area of showers. These showers will have some thunderstorms embedded, but the severe potential is low, if not absent. Heavier downpours and stronger wind gusts can be expected under these storms though. Highs will reach the mid 80s, but the high temperatures tomorrow will be dependent upon cloud and shower coverage.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.