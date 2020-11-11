Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and took advantage of some of the warmth over the last week.
As you get today started, you'll notice November has come back quickly. A cold front brought showers and thunderstorms to the region and even though the rain is already gone, the changes behind the front are already noticeable this morning.
Today & Tonight
As you get set to make the morning drive, plan for temperatures that are significantly cooler than 24 hours ago. Yesterday we started in the 60s. Today, it will be a mix of 30s and 40s. Add our breezy westerly wind to the mix and wind chills could drop into the low 30s.
Even with the sun returning today, between some lake-effect clouds here and there, temperatures won't be moving much. Many areas have already achieved the high temperature for today, with only a small jump into the middle 40s this afternoon.
If there is any good news for the afternoon beyond the sun, it's that our wind will gradually die down into the second half of the day.
Skies will gradually thin out with cloud cover this afternoon as well, so any areas exposed to lake-effect clouds will see skies break up even more into the evening. We should be dry this evening, but of course a lot cooler. Sunset time tonight is around 5:14 PM.
Mostly clear skies and a light west southwesterly wind provide an opportunity for a sizable cool down overnight. Plan for lows in the 30s for Thursday morning's commute.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.