Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we welcome you to the halfway point.
Some sunshine has returned today, however today is chilly so make sure to bundle up before you walk out the door.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the 20s. It is still on the breezy side, so our wind chill values will remain in the teens for a good majority of the day.
Sun and clouds will continue this afternoon, and a little more cloud cover will roll in for the evening hours. A few flurries could also develop during this time frame, but chances are low.
Partly to mostly clear sky conditions are in the forecast tonight. With that said, overnight low temperatures will drop into the single digits for most, wind chill readings near and below zero at times.
