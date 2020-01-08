Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to a fantastic second half to the work week.
It has been cold today, with temperatures running below average. Since we have had the winds today, wind chill values have been brought down into the single digits.
Warmer temperatures however are on the way.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky conditions are in the forecast this evening with a few snow flurries possible across our northwestern zones. Most areas will have dry weather through the evening, but everyone will have wind chill values either in the teens or single digits.
Overnight, mostly cloudy skies and temperatures tonight will drop into the teens. The winds will be less aggressive streaming in from the northwest sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday, with high temperatures climbing back into the 40s. It will be breezy with a southerly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph.
Starting in the afternoon a few rain showers will also be possible.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
