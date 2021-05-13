Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan! We're only one day away from the weekend, and this stretch of weather that has started is a great way to wind down the workweek! We have much of the same as your Wednesday, with temperatures even a touch warmer. Let's break it all down!
Weather Alerts
Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties this morning.
Today
High pressure is still holding influence today, still allowing for an abundance of sunshine with a few clouds developing into the afternoon. Temperatures are warming up even a touch further compared to Wednesday! High 60s will be the case for Today, much closer to average temperatures for mid-May. A light wind will continue today at around 5 to 10 mph, shifting from northwest to southwest as the high pressure area moves farther east.
Tonight
Just like last night, temperatures will again out-do the previous night by a few degrees. Lows will settle to around 40 degrees, with some mid to lower 30s farther north. This mostly eliminates the frost risk tonight, but it still cannot be ruled out for our northern locations one last time tonight. We have another quiet night as well with mostly clear skies and a west southwest wind from 3 to 6 mph.
Friday
Friday will have a little more cloud coverage compared to Wednesday and Thursday, but still partly cloudy! Highs will also be warmer yet again, reaching 70 degrees! The wind will also stay light out of the west southwest around 5 to 10 mph. A great way to finish out the workweek!
Stay warm, everyone!
