Good Wednesday afternoon! You're halfway through the workweek, and we hope it has been going well so far.
We woke up to some rain showers this morning, but things have been drying out this lunchtime. However, we aren't out of the woods yet.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures will reach 70 again today, especially thanks to a warm front moving through Mid-Michigan right now. This will be our last shot at 70 for a little while though, as temperatures are on a declining trend going towards the weekend.
We still will have some scattered shower this afternoon, especially out towards US-127. If we get enough sunshine and instability this afternoon, then some thunderstorms could be triggered. It would not be anything severe, but it leaves the possibility to hear some thunder. Even with some scattered PM showers, rainfall amounts are still expected to be less than 0.25" today. You can always check our Interactive Radar if you are headed outdoors this afternoon.
We cannot forget about the wind today either. This afternoon, our wind will be out of the southwest, prevailing around 15 to 25 mph. Gusts above 30 mph are possible. That's all thanks to the passage of the cold front this afternoon, after the warm front.
Showers will gradually end this evening, with everyone drying out after midnight. Overnight lows will settle into the 40s again tonight, with a breezy west southwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour.
Thursday
We'll stay dry most of the day tomorrow, before another round of rain moves into Mid-Michigan from another low pressure system. This rain will last through the overnight into Friday, and some rain/snow mix is even possible farther up north. Highs tomorrow will only reach the mid- to upper-50s though.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
