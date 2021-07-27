Wednesday is looking good during the day, but things may take a more active turn during the night.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight followed Tuesday evening's isolated (and in once case, severe) storms. Some patchy fog will settle in closer to daybreak, so be prepared to deal with some reduced visibility on the morning drive.
Mild, but muggy overnight with lows in the mid 60s.
Mid-Week Storm Chances
The bulk of the day on Wednesday should be dry and we should enjoy plenty of sunshine, too. Highs should be similar in the lower and middle 80s and humidity won't be too uncomfortable.
What we will be watching is showers and thunderstorms that develop to our west later in the day Wednesday that will dive southeast from Wisconsin.
Based on current trajectories, it appears the worst of that will move through portions of West Michigan, but there is still a chance we could see some rain and t-storms in our area.
There is a risk for strong to severe storms, along with a risk for flash flooding, as these storms pass through late in the night and early Thursday. The worst risks for both severe storms and flash flooding are in West Michigan, but it's still close enough for us to pay attention. Damaging winds and hail would be the main threats.
There is still plenty of time for things to change in this situation, especially the path of these storms, so we'll keep our eyes on it.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
