Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the halfway point.
After the fog finally lifted, some locations experienced some sunshine. We hope you enjoyed the peaks of sun because rain is coming our way for Thursday.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening temperatures will gradually fall through the 40s and 30s before landing in the middle and lower 30s for overnight lows.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a southerly wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Rain will impact some locations for the morning commute, mainly north and west. The rain will arrive around lunch-time for the Tri-Cities and once it arrives, it will become more heavy and steady spreading across the region for the afternoon and evening hours.
The rain will finally ease up during the late evening hours before ending entirely overnight.
Rainfall totals should check in around 0.25" and 0.50" with some locally higher totals, mainly north and west.
Even though we will have the rain, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will be breezy with a sustained wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts between 30 to 40 miles per hour.
Grab the rain gear for Thursday!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
