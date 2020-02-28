Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
It has been a snowy, cold and breezy week here in Mid-Michigan and our weather is taking a quiet turn just in time for the weekend!
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Any areas dealing with lake-effect snow shower activity should wind down completely during the overnight period.
Tonight everyone will be under a mostly cloudy sky condition and temperatures tonight will drop into the teens. Thanks to the northwesterly wind sometimes gusting towards 25 mph, wind chill values will remain very cold. Stay warm especially if you have any Friday night plans.
Weekend Outlook
Both days will feature sunshine, but sunshine will be more dominate on Saturday.
Saturday we will start with clouds in the morning, then they will break up throughout the day. Giving us sun and clouds.
Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the lower 30s for most. Winds should stay in check sustained from the west at 5 to 15 mph.
Temperatures will be much warmer on Sunday. High temperatures will be back into the lower and middle 40s with a southerly wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Clouds on Sunday will increase throughout the day. So expect more sunshine in the morning rather than the early evening hours.
Have a wonderful weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
