Thunderstorms made their presence known to many of us on Friday. The storms left quite a bit of flooding behind.
Slideshow: Street-level flooding
Going forward, it looks like we're going to right the ship as we head into the weekend.
We have the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
The final weekend of June is looking to close the month out right.
Decreasing clouds from the morning will give way to sunshine going into the afternoon as a pocket of high pressure settles in from the north.
Any plans outside today, be sure to stay hydrated and have the sunglasses along with the sunscreen ready to go. UV indices of 7 & 8 mean burn times will occur in 30 minutes or less on any unprotected skin.
With that increasing sunshine will come a very slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, mainly south and west of the Tri-Cities. The overwhelming majority of us will stay dry on Saturday, though.
The Summer warmth will march on too, with highs expected to once again top the mid 80s.
Mostly clear skies will continue on Saturday night, as humidity levels begin to drop off. Expect a much more comfortable night with lows in the low 60s.
Sunday
Summer perfection to close out the weekend, and the month of June!
Mostly sunny skies will have Sunday living up to its name along with low humidity and highs in the low 80s.
Clouds will slowly increase into later Sunday night and beginning Monday.
Lows will be back down into the mid 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.