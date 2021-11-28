Good Sunday evening Mid-Michigan! After a wintry and snowy Sunday, we'll see conditions dry out for the overnight hours. We aren't done just yet, though, as another low pressure system tracks into the Great Lakes on Monday.
Weather Alerts
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 7:00 PM Sunday for Roscommon County, and until 1:00 AM Monday for Huron and Sanilac Counties. More information is in the Weather Alerts section of our website.
Tonight
Any remaining snow around Mid-Michigan this evening will come to an end. A small area of high pressure near Wisconsin and Minnesota will help to throttle-back the lake-effect machine. With that, we'll also start to see skies clear out a bit, eventually reaching partly cloudy coverage. As a result, low temperatures will be cold tonight. Expect number to reach the middle and lower 20s; however, a northwest wind from 10 to 20 mph will keep it feeling like the teens. Bundle up!
Monday -- 2nd Clipper System
Monday starts off quiet, just cold. The wind from Sunday will slow back down to 5 to 10 mph and turn to the southwest ahead of the Clipper. That system has begun developing already, currently residing over North Dakota. It will fast-track it's way towards the Great Lakes. Snowfall will begin to pick up around the 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM hour. Those snow showers will then pick up in coverage and intensity into the beginning of the evening, being most widespread around Mid-Michigan during the 8:00 PM hour. Eventually, that snow will taper off during the overnight hours. Current timing for when it will end is around the 1:00 AM hour for the Thumb.
Snowfall numbers will run similar to Saturday, but the larger snow totals will be north, rather than south. 1" to 3" can be expected for most in the TV5 viewing area, but our southwestern locations who will be on the southern fringe of the snow, should only see up to 1".
Highs on Monday will reach the middle 30s, the same mark Mid-Michigan reached on Sunday!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
