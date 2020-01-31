Gloomy weather continues for the first half of the weekend, then things take a much nicer turn!
Overnight
Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place overnight, with the slight chance for a few isolated flurries. Temperatures won't move much, only dipping to the upper 20s once again, with a south wind developing at 5-10 mph.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday will be another gloomy day with clouds holding steady, plus we have a chance for rain/snow showers and drizzle. Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the middle and upper 30s. It will also be breezy on Saturday with winds gusting towards 25 mph.
Sunday we are hoping to see sunshine to start our day, before clouds move back in during the night-time hours. Cloud cover will vary from partly to mostly cloudy during the day.
Temperatures on Sunday will be way above average, climbing into the middle 40s!
Have a great Friday and Weekend!
