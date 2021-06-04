Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! Today will be the prologue to the warm-up ahead this weekend. Even at this lunch hour, most temperatures around the area are at the same point they were at by Thursday evening. Let's break down what to expect in the full forecast!
Afternoon
With temperatures already into the 80s this lunch hour and sunshine taking over for the afternoon, temperatures will continue to climb. Many places will reach the middle-to-upper 80s today, with cooler temperatures along lakeshore as is usually the case. However, the lake breeze is not as pronounced today, although still present. The west southwest breeze is also stronger at 5 to 15 mph, so combining the two will make those lakeshore temperatures warmer than Wednesday's and Thursday's.
If you have evening plans today, those are also looking good -- just warm. Make sure to have sunscreen and water if you're spending any extended periods of time outside today!
Tonight
Despite the clearing skies into the overnight, conditions will stay pretty mild in the upper 60s. That's all still thanks to the warmer airmass and a southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph.
Weekend Ahead
Just like last weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be fairly similar, just slightly different in temperature. With these warmer temperatures overall, remember to stay hydrated and to find some cool-down time between outdoor activities. Also don't forget about children and our furry friends in the car this weekend.
Skies will be mostly sunny to completely sunny both days, with a west southwest to southwesterly wind, running around 10-20 miles per hour both days. Gusts will be a bit stronger on Saturday, perhaps up to 30 miles per hour, with Sunday remaining closer to 20-25 miles per hour.
High temperatures on Saturday will generally fall between the middle 80s to near 90, while Sunday will see low to middle 90s in our warmest locations.
Throughout the weekend, lakeshore counties could be a bit cooler, but with a stronger offshore wind, we may not see lake breezes that are quite as strong.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.