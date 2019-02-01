Hello Mid-Michigan! It's been a crazy week of weather, but we hope it's been an enjoyable one. We send our best for a great weekend ahead.
A warm up is on the way for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We will have plenty of snow-melt this weekend with our temperatures going well above average.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Quiet weather is on tap for your Friday evening plans, but still bundle up because temperatures for the evening hours are falling into the low teens and single digits.
Temperatures will rise toward tomorrow morning, reaching the 20s by daybreak on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy overnight.
Saturday
Saturday will feature a few peaks of sunshine mainly in the morning, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures for the afternoon will climb into the middle 30s.
By 8PM a few rain showers will be moving through the region. Some areas of fog may develop as well, so make sure to plan accordingly. Overnight lows will fall on either side of freezing.
Have a great weekend!
