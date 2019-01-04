Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope it's been a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
Beautiful sunshine took over Mid-Michigan Friday with above average temperatures. More of the same is on the way for the weekend.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Our skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight which will make low temperatures fall into the 20s. The winds will also be light for the overnight period. Combining the cool temperatures and light winds, it could lead to areas of patchy fog, which could become locally dense in spots. That will reduce visibility and freezing fog could also be a factor with temperatures dropping below freezing.
If freezing fog does develop in your area, that will create some slick road conditions. Make sure to give yourself extra time as you head out for tonight and Saturday morning.
Saturday
Saturday morning will be cool, with temperatures starting in the middle and upper 20s. Don't forget freezing fog will be possible during the morning hours.
By the afternoon, some sunshine will poke through the clouds and temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
