We got another taste of Spring on Friday, but it will prove to be more brief than we'd like.
Overnight
Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions will remain in place overnight. Chillier air will gradually settle back in too, with lows upper 30s by morning. WSW winds at 15-25 mph will push the wind chill closer to 30 at times.
Saturday
Our late-week storm system will continue to drift along the north side of Lake Superior on Saturday, gradually pulling away into southern Canada later in the day. This will keep a fetch of dry air pouring in from the southwest, which will in turn keep our skies on the sunnier side!
Partly cloudy skies will be the order of the day for the first half of the weekend, with some of Friday's mild air trying to hang on. Highs will find their way back into the low 50s, along with persisting WSW winds at 15-25 mph. Occasional gusts over 30s mph are also likely once again.
Clouds will go back on the increase on Saturday night as a new storm system organizes over the Tennessee Valley, and begins to run northeastward into the Ohio Valley. A few showers, possibly mixed with a little bit of snow will be possible around daybreak Sunday.
Sunday
Back to soggy and raw conditions for the second half of the weekend. Periods of rain will be the order of the day, and with cold air in place aloft, we may see some snow mix in with the rain from time to time. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
