If you're ready for pleasant weather to return, it appears that's on the way to close out this workweek. Sunshine returned to close out yesterday and it will be sticking around today and for the start of the weekend.
Current Weather Alerts
FLOOD WARNING for the Saginaw River until further notice.
Today & Tonight: Summer Arrives 11:54 AM
Skies remain fairly clear over Mid-Michigan this morning and will stay that way through the afternoon and evening, with only a few fair weather clouds expected to develop.
Abundant sunshine should help our cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning jump into the lower and middle 70s away from the lakeshore this afternoon, with 60s right along the water.
This sets us up for great weather for the Midwest Regional Championships in Saginaw Township today and humidity values should stay low, too!
With sunshine rolling on into the evening, expect a beautiful night for any outdoor plans. Expect temperatures to gradually fall through the 60s and 70s during the evening hours, before landing in the 40s and 50s overnight.
Saturday
Expect more of the same on Saturday, with perhaps a bit more cloud cover than what we're expecting today.
After a cooler start, we should manage to warm up a little bit more on Saturday afternoon with more areas climbing into the middle 70s for highs. Humidity values should stay comfortable to kick off the weekend.
Dry weather keeps rolling into Saturday evening, so any open houses or other outdoor events should be in great shape.
Lows will be a bit warmer than Friday night, falling into the lower and middle 50s.
