Happy Friday and welcome back Summer! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful weekend.
Sunshine is back as we close out this work week and it will be sticking around for the start of the weekend.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
FLOOD WARNING for the Saginaw River until further notice.
For more specific information, go to our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
With sunshine continuing this evening, expect a beautiful night for any outdoor plans. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 60s and 70s during the evening hours, before landing in the 40s and 50s overnight.
Saturday
Expect another round of beautiful weather on Saturday, with just a little more cloud cover.
Saturday afternoon high temperatures will climb into the middle 70s for most locations.
Dry weather will stay with us for Saturday evening, so any outdoor events should be in great shape.
Low temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 50s.
