We've experienced some wintry precipitation as we roll into the weekend. After drying out for most of Sunday, showers return to start the week.
We explain below!
Weather Alerts
The Saginaw River in under a Flood Warning until further notice. Get more information on your specific location here.
Tonight
The chance for some late evening showers will reappear in the forecast going especially into the overnight hours.
Lows will be back down into the mid to upper 30s.
Winds stay a touch breezy out of the south around 5-15 mph, gusting towards 20 mph.
Monday
We can expect some scattered showers to welcome us into the beginning of the week.
Better chances for some showers will occur from the overnight hours into the morning hours. This activity looks to become more isolated into the afternoon.
A back door cold front will promote the development of more showers into the later afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will be the warmest for the entire next week. Expect high back into the mid to upper 40s. Enjoy it because we're on the decline from there.
Check out the temperature trend for next week.
Winds will continue to stay breezy still out of the southwest around 10-20 mph; gusting to 25 mph at times.
