Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
After a fairly dry week, wet weather has returned for your morning drive today and some of that wet weather is coming down as a wintry mix. Keep an eye out for a few slick areas as you make the morning drive today.
Today & Tonight
While this wintry mix may lead to a few slick spots, thankfully we've had some warmer temperatures in the last few weeks, so road surfaces have had a chance to warm up a bit.
This should keep road impacts for this event on the lower side, but we won't rule out slippery spots entirely, especially on elevated road surfaces such as bridges and entrance/exit ramps.
Temperatures are hovering in the upper 20s to low 30s as we get the commutes underway, keeping that freezing rain possibility there. You may have to scrape the windshield this morning.
Any ice amounts are expected to be 0.10" or less with any snow accumulations minor as well. Actual rain amounts are generally expected to be 0.25" or less.
Wet weather comes to an end in all areas by lunchtime or shortly thereafter, with southwestern and western zones near US-127 ending the earliest as the rain pulls off to the northeast.
Once the rain is gone, temperatures will warm up into the 40s and 50s later on this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies expected to hang tough through the evening.
Overnight, expect a few more breaks in the clouds which could promote some areas of fog developing late tonight. Lows will stay mild in the middle 30s to around 40.
Saturday & Sunday
This weekend starts great on Saturday, with the better expectations for a bit of sun coming on the front half of your weekend. While we may not get rid of clouds entirely, we should see at least partial sunshine.
High temperatures will respond nicely, jumping well into the 50s and low 60s for Saturday afternoon. Winds should be light tomorrow out of the south.
Sunday's odds for rain are a bit intimidating on the 7-Day forecast, but don't let that be an indicator for the entire day.
Current expectations paint the best rain chances during the second half of the day, arriving mainly in the evening hours. While we're starting to see some consistency with that timing, we'll keep our eyes on it.
With the later arrival of rain on Sunday, we should be able to reach farther into the 60s, with mid 60s entirely attainable. Skies will be mostly cloudy.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
