Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful second half of the week.
After a fairly quiet Wednesday, things are set to take a more active turn as we begin the second half of the workweek, starting with showers and a few thunderstorms set to roll in for the morning drive.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Huron, and Sanilac until 2 PM Thursday and Bay County until 8 AM Thursday.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Rain will come in two waves today, the first bringing the most widespread rainfall during the morning hours today. That round should taper off around lunchtime or shortly thereafter.
We are not expecting any severe weather this morning, but pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible at times through the morning drive.
Once the widespread round comes to an end, we'll go through a bit of a lull before the cold front sweeps through this afternoon and evening. During this time, high temperatures will make a run at the 70 degree mark. Even those who fall short will reach at least the 60s.
Additional scattered showers and storms will develop ahead of the cold front as it presses eastward.
If we can manage to build up enough instability between rounds of showers, it is possible a few strong storms could develop during the afternoon and evening. The main threats would be gusty winds and hail, along with locally heavy rain.
Southeasterly winds this morning will allow for water to continue piling up near the lakeshore in Huron and Sanilac counties, so advisories remain in place until 2 PM this afternoon. Winds later turn southwesterly which should ease that problem.
We dry out late this evening and overnight, but remain under mostly cloudy skies. Lows settle in the 40s tonight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.