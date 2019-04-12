Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and our best wishes for a wonderful weekend ahead.
Yesterday featured a wintry mix and this morning we shift our focus to showers and even a few rumbles of thunder for the morning drive. Spring in Michigan... never a dull moment.
Today & Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms will be common over Mid-Michigan through the morning hours today, so a few extra minutes may not be a bad idea as you get ready to head out the door.
Severe weather is not expected, but pockets of more moderate rainfall are possible here and there.
Temperatures out the door this morning feature quite the spread, with middle 40s near I-69 and low 30s in some of our far northern areas. Wind chills have even dropped into the 20s here and there.
Showers and thunderstorms should come to an end in most areas before lunchtime, with the Thumb being the last to clear out early this afternoon. Some sunshine is expected to poke through the clouds in most areas before the day is over.
High temperatures today will be in the 50s to low 60s, with the coolest readings found to the north and west where cold air kicks in first.
Winds will stay breezy through the day, likely peaking this afternoon and early evening around 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts between 30-40 miles per hour. There won't be much relief overnight, only falling to about 10-20 miles per hour.
Expect overnight lows to fall into the middle and upper 30s for Saturday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
