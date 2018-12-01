Good Saturday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a great weekend ahead!
Hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine from Friday, because clouds, fog, rain, snow, and windy conditions return for the weekend. Mother nature looks to throw a little of everything at us besides the kitchen sink.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Fog will be possible throughout the rest of the morning hours and possibly into the early afternoon. Some slick spots could be possible. We look to continue having mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, but as we get closer to the afternoon rain showers will start to move in. Expect rain showers for your Saturday afternoon lasting through the first part of Sunday.
High temperatures will climb in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be on the stronger side, coming out the the east around 5-15 mph with gusts reaching closer to 20-25 mph.
Showers with a few pockets of moderate to heavy downpours will be possible. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. Lows will be achieved very early tonight as a warm front will move in from the south overnight. Official lows only look to reach down in the mid 30s.
Sunday
This looks to be the warmest day in the extended forecast. We actually can expect temperatures to reach slightly above average in some areas depending on the placement on how far the warm front extends north. Warmer in areas south and east with readings in the mid to possibly upper 40s for a select few. cooler highs closer to 40 farther north and west.
A brief dry spell look to welcome our Sunday morning before the next wave of showers move in for the afternoon and evening. A few morning showers aren't out of the question but just less likely.
As colder air begins to move in on the back side of the system, areas with cooler temperatures can look to experience a chance over from rain to snow. Eventually, all of Mid-Michigan look to see some snow showers by the evening and overnight hours. Could pose a few travel issues for Monday morning's commute.
Lows look to drop down into the upper 20s and low 30s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
