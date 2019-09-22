Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great weekend.
While both days features some showers across Mid-Michigan, some sunshine does look to return for the beginning of the week.
Some more seasonable temperatures will return as well.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Chances for showers and a few embedded thunderstorms with some moderate to heavy rain will last into the rest of the overnight hours before starting to exit throughout late Monday morning.
Some minor flooding could occur in some low lying areas that are prone to flooding easily. Be aware of some ponding forming on the roads if out driving.
Winds will stay breezy out of the southwest around 10-20 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 25+ mph.
Lows will be down around 60.
Monday
Fall officially arrives at 3:50 AM!
Some leftover showers will be possible into the morning hours. A few may even linger into the early afternoon too. This looks to be the last of the rain activity for at least a few days.
Temperatures heading out the door should be starting off in the 60s for most.
Behind a passing cold front, some clearing is expected to allow some sunshine to return going into the later afternoon and early evening before the day is out.
A few pop up showers into the afternoon won't be out of the question. Most look to dry out by later afternoon.
Highs will be knocked down again behind the cold front, reaching around 70.
Have a great rest of your weekend!
