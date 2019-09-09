Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend and wish you the best for a wonderful week ahead.
Sunday featured a few light showers around the area, which was well needed. More shower and thunderstorm chances are in the forecast this week.
We're also tracking a warm up my mid-week.
We break down the forecast below!
Tonight
Expect a good mix of sun and clouds through the late afternoon and evening hours, before clouds increase overnight.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s and lower 60s.
Tuesday
Towards daybreak we will have some showers and thunderstorms. Best chances look to stay north of the Bay. Get the umbrellas ready heading out the door for the morning.
Chances for some periodic showers and t-storms will continue throughout the day. We look to have some dry time in between so we're not expecting an all day soaker.
Temperatures will be the bigger story. Expect highs to reach the mid 80s for most. Some areas along I-69 will make a run towards to upper 80s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.