While this week hasn't been quite as nice as last week, things will begin to turn the corner very soon. We've got a few chilly days ahead of us today and Friday, but starting tomorrow, we'll gradually brighten up our skies and eventually warm temperatures will follow for the weekend. Sit tight!
Today & Tonight
If you're headed out early this morning (before sunrise) we're still seeing a mixed bag of rain and snow showers. These aren't terribly heavy, but perhaps enough to lead to a few slippery spots here and there. A few extra minutes should get the job done this morning.
As you send the kids to the bus stops this morning or as you plan for yourself, prepare for wind chills in the 20s and 30s much of the day today.
A gusty northeasterly wind will make its presence known throughout the day, reaching its peak late this morning and lasting into the early evening. Winds will be sustained between 15-30 miles per hour, with wind gusts likely exceeding 40 miles per hour at times from the Tri-Cities & Thumb southward.
Wind Advisories are in place through 8 PM tonight for that possibility. If today is trash day, you may want to make sure things are as secure as possible before leaving the house and watch for loose objects in the road.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are also in place for Bay, Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac counties through 4 AM Friday for some flooding and erosion impacts.
That northeasterly wind direction will have some impact on our temperatures too, with areas near the lakeshore likely stuck in the upper 30s and low 40s, while those inland have a chance to be back in the middle 40s for highs.
Dry weather should take over quickly this morning, with most areas likely done with precipitation around sunrise (7:42 AM) or shortly thereafter. Clouds will be more stubborn to leave, with mostly cloudy conditions likely hanging tough in most areas through the day. Areas north of the Tri-Cities will have the best chance for some sun this afternoon.
Better clearing will take over after sunset (7:46 PM) and once we clear overnight, we'll stay clear through the weekend. Winds will back off gradually overnight, but we will stay breezy through the first part of the night.
Overnight lows will settle in the teens and 20s.
Friday - Sunday: Set The Cruise Control
Temperatures will remain chilly on Friday with our continued northeasterly flow, but we should warm up nicely into the weekend. Some sunshine should help take some of the sting off the chill tomorrow, with hardly any clouds expected from Friday through Sunday.
Temperatures will be back in the 50s on Saturday with a southerly flow developing and 60 degrees will be in play on Sunday as warmer air continues to filter back into Mid-Michigan.
Stay warm, everyone!
