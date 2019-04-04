Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week and we welcome you to the second half.
It was a beautiful day in Mid-Michigan yesterday, but clouds returned to the region today. Despite those clouds, we'll be staying fairly dry until at least later on tonight.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Clouds will continue to increase this evening, but we should remain dry at least through the daylight period. It's not until we get closer to the overnight period that wet weather returns.
That wet weather will fall as rain for some, but we can't rule out a few snowflakes and the possibility of freezing rain mixing in from time to time while overnight lows hover around the freezing mark or a bit below in some locations.
We are expecting precipitation to remain pretty light so any ice accumulations should remain fairly minor with 0.10" or less expected, with any rain amounts 0.25" or less. Snow accumulations should be minor as well. With that said, make sure to be careful if you travel tonight and for Friday morning's commute.
Winter weather advisories have been issued for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Go to our weather alerts page to see if your location is included.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
