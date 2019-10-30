Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope the rest of it is just as nice.
We experienced our first day of changes on Tuesday with temperatures cooling down into the 40s for many of us yesterday afternoon. Today, that change becomes a bit more dramatic with cooler temperatures expected and some more substantial rain moving back into the picture.
Today & Tonight
Rain is already starting to move in for the morning commute, especially for those along I-69. While some areas may avoid rain out the door this morning, plan on taking the umbrella with you to be on the safe side as showers will periodically pass through today and this evening.
You can track the rain before leaving the house with our Interactive Radar.
It's worth noting that areas north of the Tri-Cities may not see much until later today or tonight. There also may be a bit of a lull later this afternoon around the bus stop drop off times and early this evening before rain picks back up tonight.
As for temperatures, we've definitely cooled off this morning with a mix of 30s and 40s out the door. These values are running around 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday morning, so it'll be a notable change.
With plenty of showers and clouds around, don't expect much of a warm up into the afternoon. We'll likely top out in the lower and middle 40s this afternoon.
As temperatures that are already chilly cool down even more tonight, it's possible some of our showers will mix with or even changeover to snow in areas north and west of the Tri-Cities. Accumulations won't be completely out of the question, but should remain minor and remain mainly on grassy surfaces.
Overnight lows will fall into the 30s heading into the Thursday morning commute.
Halloween
As temperatures warm up through the day on Thursday, any areas that see a mix or snow overnight should transition back over to rain for most of the day.
But don't expect much of a warm up tomorrow either, with high temperatures topping out in the low to middle 40s at best. Even some of our coolest locations could be stuck in the 30s tomorrow.
As we get closer to Trick-or-Treat time and colder air starts to filter into the region, we'll start making the switch to a rain and snow mix, and eventually snow heading into our Thursday night.
In addition to the wet weather, expect winds to be on the gusty side for our Thursday, which will likely make temperatures feel like the 20s and low 30s during the festivities. Make sure the kids are dressed appropriately tomorrow night.
Although warm ground temperatures will certainly play a role, some minor snow accumulations of an inch or two won't be completely out of the question on Halloween night, especially to the north and west. We'll keep our eyes on it.
Snow should gradually fade into the Friday morning commute with temperatures falling into the 20s and low 30s as we take the last drive of the workweek.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
