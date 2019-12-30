Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
Of course, it won't be the nicest start to the workweek with rain continuing around the area this morning, along with some wind and eventually snow later on tonight. It's going to be an active start to the week, with plenty to focus on after a fairly quiet stretch.
Current Weather Alerts
There are several advisories in place today, ranging from winter weather, wind, and flooding. For a complete listing, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Rain will eventually slow down a bit going toward lunchtime and the afternoon hours today, leaving only scattered chances for much of the afternoon and evening. Many areas will see quite the lull during this time.
This break will be much needed with plenty of rain totals falling between 1-2" from Sunday into this morning. Some localized flooding has been occurring.
Temperatures will be falling into the middle 30s during the afternoon and evening hours, with high temperatures achieved earlier this morning. With the wind increasing later today, expect wind chills in the 20s, and even teens tonight.
Despite the rain slowing down, that aforementioned wind will be picking up quite a bit. Easterly winds will shift to the southwest very quickly and become sustained around 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of 40+ miles per hour possible late this morning into the afternoon and early evening.
Wind Advisories are in place across Mid-Michigan through this evening, before winds die down at least a bit overnight to around 15-25 miles per hour. As winds remain easterly in spots to begin the day, lakeshore flooding will be possible along the Lake Huron shoreline.
- Note: Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella are included in the Wind Advisory. However, it's included within the Winter Weather Advisory that is in place through tomorrow.
While rain will be the primary precipitation form this morning, there may be areas of snow especially to the north and west. We will eventually see any precipitation this evening mix with and changeover to snow in all areas as the evening goes on, becoming all snow overnight.
That snow will be with us through the morning commute tomorrow which means we're looking at one of the more slow-going we've seen in awhile. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for our counties along US-127 and those along M-55.
Snowfall amounts should remain manageable by Michigan standards, but the timing during the morning travel period won't be ideal. Plan for some extra time tomorrow morning.
Snowfall amounts will be heavier on the west side of the state, but most of the TV5 viewing area will have a chance to pick up at least 1-2" of new snow, with some locally higher amounts of 3" where any heavier bands may set up.
Northwestern zones closer to lake Michigan, near areas like Roscommon County could reach higher with lake-effect snow.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
