It may be Spring here in Mid-Michigan, but it's also early-April. We're headed into a bout of wintry and potentially icy conditions as we wrap up the work week.
Weather Alerts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for several Mid-Michigan counties.
Overnight
Overcast skies will give way to a mix of rain and snow after midnight, spreading northward in advance of a storm system cutting across the Ohio Valley. The rain and snow will overtake the entire region by daybreak, with freezing rain mixing in at times.
Wet roads are a certainty, but the freezing rain may make for patches of ice. Any ice that develops will be difficult to spot on the wet road surfaces, so be sure to exercise extreme caution if you will be traveling overnight and into the Friday morning commute.
If that all weren't enough, the mixed-in snow could lead to a light slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces, and further slicken the roads. Accumulations will generally remain under 0.5". Lows by morning will settle in the low 30s.
Friday
Rain, snow, and freezing rain will continue during the morning drive on Friday, so plan on some extra commuting time and make sure to take it slow. The mix will begin to transition rain as temperatures rise into the middle and upper 30s by mid-morning, and will end completely around midday.
From there, we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies in the evening, possibly allowing a few breaks of late-day sunshine. Temperatures will claw their way back into the upper 40s to around 50, with winds shifting west at 5-10 mph.
Skies will continue to clear Friday night, with lows holding in the mid 30s.
