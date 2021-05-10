Our weather didn't really shake things up on Monday, with more spotty showers and unseasonably cool conditions. We'll follow that up with another cold night tonight!
FREEZE WARNING in effect for the entire WNEM-TV5 viewing area until 9:00 AM.
Tonight
Spotty showers will come to a quick end this evening, with clouds clearing out almost as quickly. From there, we're in for another night of unseasonably cold conditions and a widespread freeze. Lows will plummet into the low 30s for most of us, but inland areas northwest of Saginaw Bay could fall as low as the upper 20s.
Tuesday
One. More. Day. If you've been hoping for temperatures to take a warmer turn, you just need to make it through Tuesday! Morning sunshine will give way to returning clouds around lunchtime, with partly to mostly cloudy skies continuing through the afternoon. Spotty showers will develop again in the afternoon, followed by a quick exit after the evening commute. Highs Tuesday will reach the low to mid 50s, with northwesterly winds at 10-20 mph.
Clear skies will take over on Tuesday night, and we'll have to deal with one last round of widespread frost as lows head for the low 30s.
The warmup begins on Wednesday!
Stay warm, everyone!
