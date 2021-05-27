Good Thursday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week. Your weekend is just around the corner, perhaps as early as tomorrow with the holiday weekend.
We are still under a several-inch rainfall deficit around the area, but more widespread rain tonight will help us chip away at those deficits more!
Afternoon
Bright skies have been the case this morning and this lunch hour, but as the afternoon goes along, clouds will begin building in. With the clouds and a northeast wind, expect highs to be much cooler today with 50s near the lakeshore and low 60s inland.
While the most widespread rain will be late tonight, start being aware of the possibility of a few scattered showers starting around 5 PM and afterward. There's no need to cancel plans right away, but keep an eye on the radar once in awhile. With the air mass really drying out last night, many areas could be waiting until after sunset (9:06 PM) tonight.
Our interactive radar is always available right here in case you do have outdoor plans this evening.
Tonight
Rain will become likely and fairly steady after midnight and continue into Friday morning. No severe weather is expected, but some pockets of heavier rainfall will be possible, as well as a raw, breezy northeasterly wind sustained around 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight lows will be chilly in the 30s and 40s once again.
Rainfall amounts between 0.50-1" look reasonable for much of the area, with lighter amounts possible the farther north you go. A few totals over 1" locally will be possible where any heavier showers set up.
Friday
Rain will continue through the Friday morning commute, but start tapering off toward midday. Showers will remain possible early in the afternoon, especially south near I-69, but the most widespread rain will be over by lunchtime.
With plenty of cloud cover and a continued northeasterly wind flow (10-20 mph, gusts near 30 mph), high temperatures will likely be stuck in the 50s tomorrow, with a few 40s possible near the immediate lakeshore.
Skies will clear out into Friday night, allowing for another chilly night with overnight lows settling in the 30s and 40s.
Saturday & Sunday
The Memorial Day Weekend should be quite pleasant overall, and we shouldn't run into any major weather-related travel issues as many hit the road, especially to the north.
Both Saturday and Sunday should see plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will remain on the cooler side to kick off the weekend on Saturday. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday as winds remain out of the northeast.
Highs on Sunday should be a bit better in the 60s to near 70, but winds will still remain largely out of the easterly direction, keeping things cooler near the lakeshore.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
