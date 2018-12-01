Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great weekend!
Hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine from Friday, because clouds, fog, rain, snow, and windy conditions have returned.
We break down the wild forecast below!
Tonight
Showers with a few pockets of moderate to heavy downpours will be possible tonight. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out either. Low temperatures will be achieved very early tonight as a warm front will move in from the south. Official low temperatures only look to reach down in the middle and upper 30s around midnight. Then temperatures will continue to climb.
Fog will be possible tonight and tomorrow morning. Visibility will be reduced an some slick spots will also be possible.
Sunday
This will be the warmest day in the extended forecast. We expect temperatures to reach above average, in the middle 40s. Normal for this time of year is the upper 30s.
A brief dry spell looks to welcome our Sunday morning before the next wave of showers move in for the afternoon and evening. A few scattered morning showers aren't out of the question, just less likely.
As colder air begins to move in on the back side of the system, areas with cooler temperatures will experience a change of rain to snow showers. Eventually, all of Mid-Michigan will see snow showers by the evening and overnight hours. Travel issues may happen for Monday morning's commute.
Lows Sunday night will drop down into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
