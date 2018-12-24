Christmas Eve is here once again, with Santa facing good weather as he makes his journey to Mid-Michigan. Can we expect to him bring along a white Christmas, though?
Tonight
Clouds that proved stubborn in the wake of Sunday night tiny snow maker, will begin to break up a bit overnight. This will largely come in response to a drop off in lingering northwesterly winds, switching us over to a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We may even get a few glimpses of the Moon from time to time, as temperatures take a pretty typical turn for Christmas Eve. Lows will settle into the low 20s by morning.
Christmas Day
I'm not trying to be a Grinch, but an official white Christmas just isn't in the cards for us this year. Many of us will wake up to some sunshine pouring in the windows as we sit down to open presents in the morning. If not, we'll at least see a blend of sun and clouds to start our Christmas Day.
If you will be hitting the roads to visit family, you can expect a smooth ride for most of the day. A new disturbance emerging from the northern Plains and cutting into Illinois may scare up a few isolated snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Any snow that falls will put down little more than a dusting, but we can at least hope for a festive touch out of it. Highs will reach the mid 30s.
Wednesday & Beyond
A small pocket of high pressure will settle in on Wednesday, but mostly cloudy skies will remain in control. It will prove to be the calm before a messy storm rolling in on Thursday.
What starts as a wintry mix on Thursday morning will transition to periods of rain later in the day. Temperatures will take a milder turn to around 40, but with strong winds, it will prove to be a raw day. The system will linger into Friday, keeping a blend of rain and snow showers going throughout the day. We'll keep you updated in the lead-up to the event!
In the meantime, we wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas!
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
