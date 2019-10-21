Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
It was a beautiful weekend with plenty of sunshine both days and pleasant temperatures to go right along with it. We've been waiting for that! For today, we will bring back the rain and windy conditions, with concerns for lakeshore flooding once again.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures today will climb into the lower and middle 60s. However, it will feel a little bit cooler with windy conditions.
Sustained winds will be from the southeast around 15-25 miles per hour with gusts eventually landing between 30-40 miles per hour.
Like we've seen so many times this year, Lakeshore Flood Advisories and warnings have been issued for the possibility of flooding near the shorelines to go along with erosion problems. Damage to structures like docks will also be possible.
If the wind wasn't enough, rain is moving in to starting this afternoon. Expect showers to increase in coverage this afternoon, primarily 1 PM and afterward. The rain will be here for a good majority of the day.
Rainfall amounts through 7 AM on Tuesday will generally be under 1.00".
Showers should gradually wind down tonight and low temperatures will drop into the 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
